Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Position in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV - Free Report) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,120 shares of the company's stock after selling 102,131 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.08% of Elevance Health worth $64,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 331.6% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 110.0% during the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 84 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 66.7% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 85 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Motco grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 334.8% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 100 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 108 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ELV. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $424.00 to $391.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Elevance Health from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Elevance Health from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Elevance Health from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $358.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $381.16.

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Elevance Health Price Performance

Elevance Health stock opened at $362.66 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $309.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.28. The company has a market capitalization of $78.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.49. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.71 and a 1 year high of $424.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $12.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $10.74 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $49.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.21 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 2.62%.Elevance Health's quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.97 earnings per share. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.850- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. Elevance Health's payout ratio is 29.26%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc NYSE: ELV is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company's strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance's core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

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