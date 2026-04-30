Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Position in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,896 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 44,851 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp's holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $30,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 229.1% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 46,467 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 32,346 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $950,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $823,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,330,938 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $7,127,132,000 after acquiring an additional 201,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $3,359,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. HSBC lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $176.00 to $169.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $162.38.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Nicholas J. Piazza sold 6,703 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $1,066,246.21. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 31,664 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,036,792.48. The trade was a 17.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew S. Levatich sold 1,476 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $239,348.16. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,349 shares in the company, valued at $3,948,433.84. The trade was a 5.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 13,879 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,818 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $136.46 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average is $139.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $102.84 and a 1-year high of $165.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.28.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 12.72%.The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Emerson Electric's payout ratio is presently 54.28%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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