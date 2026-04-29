Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 125,403 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR - Free Report) by 58.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 341,486 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 125,403 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Tapestry worth $43,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 231 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry by 157.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 314 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TPR shares. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Friday, February 13th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Argus set a $165.00 target price on Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $160.00 target price on Tapestry in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $153.33.

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Insider Transactions at Tapestry

In other news, insider Denise Kulikowsky sold 9,166 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.62, for a total value of $1,426,412.92. Following the transaction, the insider owned 26,942 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,192,714.04. This trade represents a 25.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Greco sold 14,245 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.44, for a total value of $2,199,997.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,302 shares in the company, valued at $3,289,880.88. This trade represents a 40.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 164,956 shares of company stock valued at $25,297,262. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company's stock.

Tapestry Stock Down 1.8%

NYSE TPR opened at $143.82 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $147.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $161.97. The company has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.59.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.49. Tapestry had a return on equity of 157.98% and a net margin of 6.95%.The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Tapestry's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.12%.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc is a New York City–based house of fashion brands that designs, produces and distributes a range of accessible luxury and lifestyle products. The company manages a portfolio led by Coach, along with Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, each offering distinct product lines that include handbags and leather goods, footwear, ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, small leather goods, jewelry and lifestyle items. Tapestry's operations encompass product design, marketing, wholesale partnerships, retail store operations and digital commerce.

Historically, the Coach brand traces its roots to a leather workshop in New York dating to the mid-20th century.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR - Free Report).

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