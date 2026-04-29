Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 14,909 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,298 shares of the aerospace company's stock after acquiring an additional 14,909 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Lockheed Martin worth $69,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 285.7% during the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company's stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $512.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $622.83 and a 200-day moving average of $553.59. The firm has a market cap of $118.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.23. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1-year low of $410.11 and a 1-year high of $692.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.79 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.64% and a net margin of 6.38%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.28 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.93 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $3.45 per share. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio is currently 66.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $770.00 to $680.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $580.00 to $663.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $673.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $605.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $650.00 to $575.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $632.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LMT

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

Further Reading

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