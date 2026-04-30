Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 36,178 Shares of Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN - Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,408 shares of the life sciences company's stock after buying an additional 36,178 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.15% of Illumina worth $30,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Illumina by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,976,850 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $1,897,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331,542 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Illumina by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,999,790 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $569,800,000 after purchasing an additional 382,520 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,398,027 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $315,915,000 after purchasing an additional 102,147 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Illumina by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,930,843 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $184,222,000 after purchasing an additional 35,167 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,467,879 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $139,405,000 after purchasing an additional 299,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Illumina from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $137.00 price target on Illumina in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Illumina from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore set a $150.00 price target on Illumina in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $129.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ILMN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Patricia Leckman sold 2,370 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total value of $275,346.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,321 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,896,173.78. This represents a 12.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina Price Performance

ILMN opened at $120.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.08. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.86 and a 52-week high of $155.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.49. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $125.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.43.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. Illumina had a return on equity of 31.04% and a net margin of 19.57%.The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.050-5.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc NASDAQ: ILMN is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company's product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

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