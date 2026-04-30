Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 48,587 Shares of EQT Corporation $EQT

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT - Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 583,072 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock after buying an additional 48,587 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of EQT worth $31,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in EQT in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in EQT by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 573 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in EQT by 186.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of EQT by 1,708.5% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,483 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQT Stock Performance

EQT opened at $59.14 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $61.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.58. EQT Corporation has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $68.24. The company has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

EQT (NYSE:EQT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.32. EQT had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 31.94%.The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that EQT Corporation will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. EQT's payout ratio is currently 12.52%.

More EQT News

Here are the key news stories impacting EQT this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EQT shares. Stephens reduced their price target on EQT from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EQT from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on EQT from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on EQT from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on EQT from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $68.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EQT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Todd James sold 32,514 shares of EQT stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $1,987,255.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 58,796 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,593,611.52. The trade was a 35.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah Fenton sold 4,876 shares of EQT stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $314,453.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 52,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,414,938.97. This represents a 8.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 65,274 shares of company stock worth $3,989,120 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company's stock.

About EQT

EQT Corporation NYSE: EQT is a U.S.-based energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of natural gas. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company concentrates its upstream operations in the Appalachian Basin, producing from major shale formations including the Marcellus and Utica. EQT's primary product is natural gas, with production activities supported by associated liquids and conventional gas assets where applicable.

In addition to drilling and well development, EQT operates and coordinates the infrastructure and commercial activities necessary to bring gas to market.

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