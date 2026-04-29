Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 75,952 Shares of Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558,629 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 75,952 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Rocket Lab worth $38,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Rocket Lab by 13.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 127,794 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,307 shares in the last quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Rocket Lab by 40.0% in the third quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Rocket Lab by 67.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,243,630 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $59,582,000 after purchasing an additional 501,830 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Rocket Lab by 14.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 153,106 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $7,335,000 after purchasing an additional 19,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Rocket Lab by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,851,446 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $1,245,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company's stock.

Key Rocket Lab News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RKLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut Rocket Lab from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Rocket Lab from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citizens Jmp upgraded Rocket Lab from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $83.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab Stock Down 4.5%

Rocket Lab stock opened at $78.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.40 and a beta of 2.20. Rocket Lab Corporation has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $99.58.

Insider Activity at Rocket Lab

In other Rocket Lab news, SVP Arjun Kampani sold 23,711 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total transaction of $1,706,006.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 397,988 shares in the company, valued at $28,635,236.60. This represents a 5.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Beck sold 18,857 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,312,258.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 884,085 shares in the company, valued at $61,523,475.15. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 233,449 shares of company stock valued at $16,487,233 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.40% of the company's stock.

Rocket Lab Profile

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

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