Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases New Position in Insmed, Inc. $INSM

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 83,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $14,451,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 404.9% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

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Insider Activity at Insmed

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 10,699 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.97, for a total transaction of $1,540,335.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 301,185 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,361,604.45. This represents a 3.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Roger Adsett sold 88,060 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.63, for a total transaction of $14,497,317.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 106,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,584,130.30. This represents a 45.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 179,777 shares of company stock valued at $28,252,720. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Insmed Stock Performance

NASDAQ INSM opened at $136.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of -21.27 and a beta of 1.10. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $147.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.19. Insmed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.81 and a 1-year high of $212.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.47). Insmed had a negative net margin of 210.54% and a negative return on equity of 168.36%. The firm had revenue of $263.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $263.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.32) EPS. The business's revenue was up 152.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Insmed, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INSM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Insmed from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Insmed in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Insmed from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Insmed from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $213.23.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on INSM

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and serious diseases, with a particular emphasis on difficult-to-treat pulmonary infections. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, the company concentrates its research and development efforts on targeted drug delivery technologies and novel formulations intended to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have limited treatment options.

The company's principal marketed product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), an inhaled liposomal formulation of the antibiotic amikacin that is approved by the U.S.

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