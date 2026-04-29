Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stake in Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB - Free Report) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 514,021 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 156,224 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.15% of Kimberly-Clark worth $51,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMB. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the company's stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 7.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 363,919 shares of the company's stock worth $46,923,000 after purchasing an additional 24,698 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 44.3% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 284,655 shares of the company's stock worth $36,698,000 after purchasing an additional 87,455 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the company's stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,639 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company's stock.

More Kimberly-Clark News

Here are the key news stories impacting Kimberly-Clark this week:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB stock opened at $98.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 52 week low of $92.42 and a 52 week high of $144.30.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 170.48% and a net margin of 11.73%.The company's revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Scribner sold 3,049 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $317,980.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $114.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

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