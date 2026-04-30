Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Holdings in Consolidated Edison Inc $ED

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED - Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,953 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 54,428 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.09% of Consolidated Edison worth $33,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 121,543.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,960,553 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $599,155,000 after buying an additional 5,955,653 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 104.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,905,678 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $190,530,000 after buying an additional 974,419 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 94.7% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,904,876 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $191,478,000 after purchasing an additional 926,716 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 344.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 891,895 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $88,583,000 after purchasing an additional 691,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth $60,497,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Consolidated Edison

In other Consolidated Edison news, SVP Deneen L. Donnley sold 1,922 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total value of $218,992.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 32,453 shares in the company, valued at $3,697,694.82. The trade was a 5.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ED. Mizuho set a $118.00 target price on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Read Our Latest Report on ED

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

ED stock opened at $108.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.01. The company has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.34. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 1-year low of $94.96 and a 1-year high of $116.23.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 11.95%.The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.8875 dividend. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Consolidated Edison's payout ratio is 62.83%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, commonly known as Con Edison, is an investor-owned energy company that primarily delivers electricity, natural gas and steam to customers in the New York metropolitan area. Its regulated utility operations include the distribution and transmission of electric power, the distribution of natural gas, and the operation of one of the largest district steam systems in the United States, serving commercial, institutional and residential customers in New York City and nearby counties.

The company operates through regulated utility subsidiaries that serve urban and suburban service territories, together with non-utility businesses that develop, own and manage energy infrastructure and clean energy projects.

See Also

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