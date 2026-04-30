Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stake in The Trade Desk $TTD

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 675,929 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 77,675 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Trade Desk worth $25,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,275 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 59,785 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,304,000 after buying an additional 19,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 42,819 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In related news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 102,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $3,131,112.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,946 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $59,255.70. This represents a 98.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.41% of the company's stock.

Trade Desk Trading Up 4.9%

NASDAQ TTD opened at $24.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.18. The Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $91.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.73.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 15.31%.The business had revenue of $846.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $840.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company's revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 25th that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. Arete Research upgraded Trade Desk from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $32.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $41.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTD

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc NASDAQ: TTD is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real‑time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad‑tech provider.

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