Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,047 Shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,345 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp's holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $29,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Transdigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Transdigm Group by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in Transdigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in Transdigm Group by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Transdigm Group by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company's stock.

Transdigm Group Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE TDG opened at $1,142.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,226.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,297.47. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1,123.61 and a 12-month high of $1,623.82. The company has a market cap of $64.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $8.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.24. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.83 EPS. Transdigm Group's revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 37.420-39.340 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 36.71 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Transdigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,265.06, for a total transaction of $12,817,587.92. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,259,512.88. This trade represents a 31.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Lisman acquired 950 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,284.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,220,047.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 3,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,185,403.34. This represents a 41.14% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 86,522 shares of company stock worth $117,197,926 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Transdigm Group from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Transdigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $1,200.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,804.00 to $1,800.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Transdigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Transdigm Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,567.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Transdigm Group

About Transdigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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