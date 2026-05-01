Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 11,807 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. $CCI

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI - Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,113 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 11,807 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp's holdings in Crown Castle were worth $17,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 382 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $88.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.81 and a 200 day moving average of $88.27. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.96 and a fifty-two week high of $115.76.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.55. Crown Castle had a net margin of 25.13% and a negative return on equity of 64.64%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company's revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Crown Castle has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.380-4.490 EPS. Analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $1.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Crown Castle's payout ratio is 175.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Edward B. Adams, Jr. sold 4,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $401,481.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,300.22. This represents a 15.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total transaction of $262,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 5,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at $507,442. This trade represents a 34.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Crown Castle from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Crown Castle from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "equal weight" rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $99.34.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crown Castle

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle is a U.S.-focused communications infrastructure company organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure. Its primary business consists of providing tower-based site leases, small cell networks and fiber solutions that support mobile voice and data transmission for wireless carriers, cable companies and other enterprise customers. The company's assets are positioned to enable network coverage and capacity, including the densification projects associated with 4G LTE and 5G deployments.

Its product and service offerings include ground-based tower sites that host multiple wireless operators, distributed small cell nodes and associated fiber backhaul used to connect sites into carrier networks, and site development and maintenance services.

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