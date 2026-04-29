Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 16,797 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG - Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,179 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 16,797 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $37,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get AJG alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,782 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,930 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,958 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,064 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AJG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $273.00 to $266.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $283.00 to $280.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $271.00 to $235.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $246.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $273.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

AJG opened at $213.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.82. The company has a market capitalization of $54.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $195.00 and a 1 year high of $351.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business's revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 4,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.12, for a total value of $908,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 19,306 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,384,778.72. The trade was a 17.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 3,800 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.57, for a total value of $864,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 85,920 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,552,814.40. This represents a 4.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co is a global insurance brokerage and risk management firm headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Founded in 1927 by Arthur J. Gallagher, the company has grown from a regional broker into an international professional services organization that arranges insurance, provides consulting and designs risk-transfer solutions for commercial, industrial, public sector and individual clients.

The company's core activities include property and casualty insurance brokerage, employee benefits consulting and administration, and a range of risk management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. wasn't on the list.

While Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here