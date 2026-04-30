Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 222,926 Shares of American International Group, Inc. $AIG

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG - Free Report) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 360,754 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 222,926 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of American International Group worth $30,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,534,448 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $2,241,091,000 after purchasing an additional 12,645,616 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,482,752 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $5,378,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117,583 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,046,055 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $2,045,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,203 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 22.0% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 10,256,290 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $805,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,979 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in American International Group in the second quarter worth $155,413,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on AIG shares. Evercore reduced their target price on American International Group from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on American International Group from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on American International Group from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on American International Group from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on American International Group from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $86.76.

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American International Group Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $73.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.87. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.25 and a 52-week high of $87.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The insurance provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.99 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 11.56%.During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. American International Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc (AIG) is a global insurance holding company that provides a broad range of property-casualty insurance, specialty insurance, and risk management solutions to institutional, commercial and individual customers. Through its operating subsidiaries, AIG underwrites commercial and personal lines products—ranging from general liability, property, and casualty coverages to specialty lines such as professional liability, surety, cyber and marine—along with related services designed to help clients manage and transfer risk.

The company also has a long history in life insurance, retirement solutions and asset management through businesses that have been restructured or separated over time.

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