Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 24,298 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,183 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 24,298 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Verisk Analytics worth $19,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 223.9% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 149 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VRSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $238.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Verisk Analytics

Key Verisk Analytics News

Here are the key news stories impacting Verisk Analytics this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan upgraded VRSK to "Overweight" and raised its price target to $230 (about a 24.7% upside vs. the current price), which could attract buyer interest and support a rebound. Benzinga

JPMorgan upgraded VRSK to "Overweight" and raised its price target to $230 (about a 24.7% upside vs. the current price), which could attract buyer interest and support a rebound. Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations: Verisk reported $1.82 EPS vs. $1.76 expected and revenue of $782.6M vs. ~$771M consensus, driven by strong demand for analytics in underwriting and claims (margin expansion noted). That beat is a clear positive fundamental catalyst. Reuters

Q1 results beat expectations: Verisk reported $1.82 EPS vs. $1.76 expected and revenue of $782.6M vs. ~$771M consensus, driven by strong demand for analytics in underwriting and claims (margin expansion noted). That beat is a clear positive fundamental catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Verisk declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share (record June 15; payable June 30), yielding roughly 1.1% — supportive for income‑oriented investors.

Verisk declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share (record June 15; payable June 30), yielding roughly 1.1% — supportive for income‑oriented investors. Neutral Sentiment: The company completed a divestiture of its Verisk Marketing Solutions business (now rebranded InfutorData by buyer ActiveProspect). This trims non‑core operations and clarifies strategic focus, but is not a near‑term earnings driver. PR Newswire

The company completed a divestiture of its Verisk Marketing Solutions business (now rebranded InfutorData by buyer ActiveProspect). This trims non‑core operations and clarifies strategic focus, but is not a near‑term earnings driver. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript and slide deck are available for details on segment performance and management commentary (useful for modeling revenue cadence and margin drivers). Slide Deck / Press Release

Earnings call transcript and slide deck are available for details on segment performance and management commentary (useful for modeling revenue cadence and margin drivers). Negative Sentiment: FY‑2026 EPS guidance was set at $7.45–$7.75, which is essentially in line with — but not clearly above — Street expectations (consensus ~7.61). Some investors may view the guidance as conservative or lacking upside, which can limit upside momentum after the Q1 beat. GlobeNewswire

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christopher John Perry acquired 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $180.00 per share, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,994 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $538,920. The trade was a 50.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 400 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.57, for a total value of $68,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 19,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,654.88. This represents a 1.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

VRSK stock opened at $184.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.27. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.70 and a 1 year high of $322.92. The stock has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $782.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.62 million. Verisk Analytics had a negative return on equity of 2,405.75% and a net margin of 29.34%.Verisk Analytics's revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Verisk Analytics's payout ratio is 30.82%.

Verisk Analytics declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

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