Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 357,445 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG - Free Report) by 48.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,585 shares of the bank's stock after selling 357,445 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Citizens Financial Group worth $21,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 891.5% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 585 shares of the bank's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2,703.0% in the second quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the bank's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 632.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 710 shares of the bank's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3,569.2% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 954 shares of the bank's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CFG shares. Weiss Ratings raised Citizens Financial Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $70.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CFG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Susan Lamonica sold 13,258 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $769,494.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 165,971 shares in the company, valued at $9,632,956.84. The trade was a 7.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFG stock opened at $65.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.83. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.72 and a 52 week high of $68.79.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.16 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business's revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Citizens Financial Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.50%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc NYSE: CFG is a bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, corporations and institutional clients. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens conducts its banking operations principally through its primary banking subsidiary, Citizens Bank, and serves customers through a combination of branch locations, ATMs and digital channels. The company is publicly traded and operates under the regulatory framework applicable to U.S.

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