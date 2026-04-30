Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 40,584 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL - Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,804 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 40,584 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of Arch Capital Group worth $24,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACGL. WealthCollab LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 410.3% in the 3rd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 296 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

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Arch Capital Group Stock Down 4.5%

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $92.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.41. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $82.44 and a 12-month high of $103.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.45 and a 200-day moving average of $94.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 16.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $114.00 price target (up from $113.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "sell" rating and set a $93.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $107.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on ACGL

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider David Gansberg sold 5,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $569,257.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 336,559 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,190.83. This trade represents a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Maamoun Rajeh sold 47,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $4,558,971.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 433,589 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $41,676,574.68. This represents a 9.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 78,267 shares of company stock worth $7,291,637 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. NASDAQ: ACGL is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch's product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL - Free Report).

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