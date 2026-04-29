Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 423,956 Shares of The Kroger Co. $KR

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR - Free Report) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 912,111 shares of the company's stock after selling 423,956 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.14% of Kroger worth $56,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kroger by 268.1% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 490 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of KR stock opened at $66.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.81. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $58.60 and a 52-week high of $76.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.55.

Kroger (NYSE:KR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. Kroger had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 41.08%. The firm had revenue of $34.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Kroger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Kroger's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays restated a "positive" rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $74.56.

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Key Headlines Impacting Kroger

Here are the key news stories impacting Kroger this week:

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co NYSE: KR is one of the largest supermarket operators in the United States, offering a wide range of retail grocery and related services. Founded in Cincinnati in 1883 by Bernard Kroger, the company operates a portfolio of supermarket and multi-department store banners and provides customers with fresh foods, packaged groceries, deli and bakery items, meat and seafood, produce, and prepared foods. Kroger's stores commonly include pharmacy services and fuel centers, positioning the company as a broad-based neighborhood retail destination for everyday needs.

In addition to traditional in-store retailing, Kroger manufactures and distributes a variety of private-label brands and operates its own food production and supply-chain facilities.

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