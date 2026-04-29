Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 6,043 Shares of MSCI Inc $MSCI

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI - Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,969 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 6,043 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.13% of MSCI worth $55,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $430,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,995 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,123 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 774 shares of the technology company's stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 450 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,624,640. The trade was a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez purchased 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $524.18 per share, for a total transaction of $3,145,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,493,047 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $782,625,376.46. The trade was a 0.40% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSCI. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $655.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $730.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $655.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $719.00 to $727.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $692.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MSCI

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $594.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $556.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $562.90. MSCI Inc has a one year low of $501.08 and a one year high of $626.28.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $850.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.91 million. MSCI had a net margin of 40.74% and a negative return on equity of 65.48%. The firm's revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. MSCI's payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc is a global provider of investment decision support tools and services for the financial industry. The company is best known for its family of market indexes, which are widely used as benchmarks by asset managers and as the basis for exchange-traded funds and other passive products. In addition to index construction and licensing, MSCI offers portfolio analytics, risk models, factor and performance attribution tools, and a suite of data and technology solutions designed to support portfolio management and trading.

Beyond traditional indexing and risk analytics, MSCI has expanded into environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and ratings, offering data, scores and screening tools that help investors integrate sustainability considerations into investment processes.

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