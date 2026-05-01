Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 627,222 Shares of HP Inc. $HPQ

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ - Free Report) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 853,989 shares of the computer maker's stock after selling 627,222 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of HP worth $19,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in HP by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,169 shares of the computer maker's stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 13,265 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of HP by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 21,230 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 6.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 145,337 shares of the computer maker's stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 8,779 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of HP by 70.5% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 731,574 shares of the computer maker's stock valued at $17,894,000 after purchasing an additional 302,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in HP during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated an "underperform" rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on HP from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on HP from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on HP from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on HP from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $21.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on HPQ

HP Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $20.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.14 and a 200-day moving average of $21.83. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $29.55.

HP (NYSE:HPQ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 367.41% and a net margin of 4.46%.The business had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. HP's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. HP has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

About HP

HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.

Founded from the original Hewlett‑Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.

Further Reading

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