Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 66,827 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,655 shares of the company's stock after selling 66,827 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.05% of Zoetis worth $28,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% in the third quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,369 shares of the company's stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.1% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,236 shares of the company's stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 2,402 shares of the company's stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company's stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.4% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company's stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZTS. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Leerink Partners restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler restated a "neutral" rating and set a $135.00 target price (down from $190.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Zoetis from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $151.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ZTS

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $113.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.86. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.97 and a fifty-two week high of $172.23. The firm has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 62.02%. Zoetis's revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Zoetis's dividend payout ratio is presently 35.22%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

See Also

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