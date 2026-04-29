Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 8,923 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,577 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 8,923 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Travelers Companies worth $37,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 99,169 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $28,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 208,043 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $60,345,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Asset Management LLC VA lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 7,673 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 6,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total value of $1,956,654.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,239.50. This trade represents a 51.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.75, for a total transaction of $3,127,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 117,596 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,366,997. The trade was a 8.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 95,414 shares of company stock worth $28,428,461 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $302.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $312.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Travelers Companies from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $309.13.

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Travelers Companies Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $309.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $300.56 and a 200 day moving average of $289.29. The firm has a market cap of $65.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.51. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.19 and a 1 year high of $313.12.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.11 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 24.06%. Travelers Companies's quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 27.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Travelers Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.88%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

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