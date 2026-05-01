Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 228,788 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $15,368,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.8% during the third quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 1,767 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Fiserv from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "hold" rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. B. Riley Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $92.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FISV

Fiserv Stock Up 1.0%

Fiserv stock opened at $62.65 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $59.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.78. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $191.91. The company has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.78 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 16.42%.Fiserv's revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

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