Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stock Position in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 566,178 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after selling 192,177 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp's holdings in CVS Health were worth $44,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 407.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 350 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 486 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company's stock.
CVS Health Stock Performance
Shares of CVS stock opened at $81.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Corporation has a 52 week low of $58.35 and a 52 week high of $85.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.90 billion, a PE ratio of 58.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.90.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $105.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $103.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.940-6.140 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CVS Health Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. CVS Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 192.75%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $95.05.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CVS Health
Key CVS Health News
Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Heavy bullish options flow — unusually large call buying has been reported (28,507 calls traded day-to-day and separate reports of elevated call activity ahead of May earnings), signaling short‑term investor optimism ahead of CVS’s May 6 pre‑market results.
- Positive Sentiment: Renewed earnings/outlook optimism — coverage and analysis point to investor enthusiasm after CVS reiterated/raised medium‑term profit targets and provided 2026 adjusted EPS guidance; a favorable CMS Medicare Advantage rate update is seen as a tailwind for Aetna margins. CVS rises as investors focus on earnings outlook and Medicare Advantage tailwinds
- Positive Sentiment: Retail/member engagement push — CVS revamped its customer loyalty program with a two‑tiered benefits structure, which could support pharmacy/retail same‑store trends and shorten payback on promotions if it boosts retention and basket size. CVS revamps loyalty program with two-tiered benefits
- Positive Sentiment: AI & operations recognition — CVS won awards for enterprise and customer‑experience AI, underscoring progress on cost efficiency and scaleable tech that could help margins over time. CVS Health Wins Gold in Enterprise AI, and Silver in Customer Experience AI
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry cooperation on prior authorization — UnitedHealth and CVS are standardizing prior‑authorization rules, which may reduce administrative friction for MA plans and PBM interactions; impact is constructive but gradual. UnitedHealth, CVS standardize prior authorization rules
- Neutral Sentiment: Leadership hire for security — CVS tapped a former Sutter Health executive as chief security officer; governance/operational hires lower execution risk but are not immediate earnings drivers. CVS taps former Sutter Health executive as security chief
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/industry chatter & relative peers — multiple analyst notes and sector pieces highlight CVS as an earnings candidate and show price targets above current levels; coverage of peers (e.g., Cardinal Health) provides context but is not a direct catalyst. CVS Health Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?
About CVS Health
(Free Report
)
CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.
Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.
See Also
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