Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stock Position in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 566,178 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after selling 192,177 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp's holdings in CVS Health were worth $44,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get CVS Health alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 407.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 350 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 486 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company's stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $81.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Corporation has a 52 week low of $58.35 and a 52 week high of $85.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.90 billion, a PE ratio of 58.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.90.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $105.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $103.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.940-6.140 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. CVS Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 192.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $95.05.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CVS Health

Key CVS Health News

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CVS Health, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CVS Health wasn't on the list.

While CVS Health currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here