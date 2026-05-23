Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Invests $22.84 Million in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 167,924 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,836,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company's stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 74,381 shares of the company's stock worth $10,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 324.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the company's stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Datadog

In other news, insider Yanbing Li sold 19,834 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.35, for a total transaction of $3,914,239.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 285,283 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $56,300,600.05. This trade represents a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 43,224 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.04, for a total value of $8,992,320.96. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 531,311 shares of the company's stock, valued at $110,533,940.44. This represents a 7.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 885,963 shares of company stock valued at $130,015,444. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Datadog Trading Up 2.0%

DDOG stock opened at $222.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.09. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $98.01 and a one year high of $224.77. The stock has a market cap of $79.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 585.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 1.30.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. Datadog had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $960.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DDOG has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $220.00 to $150.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, CICC Research raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $213.98.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Datadog

Key Datadog News

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Datadog Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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