Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Purchases 68,603 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) by 8,275.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after purchasing an additional 68,603 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC's holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $22,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.47, for a total transaction of $915,913.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,661,101.15. This represents a 20.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $309.71 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $294.32 and a 12 month high of $379.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $320.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $76.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.08. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 64.55% and a net margin of 10.86%.The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.900 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Sherwin-Williams's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $385.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $376.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Weiss Ratings cut Sherwin-Williams from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $375.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Profile

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

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