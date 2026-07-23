Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Acquires Shares of 20,787 Intuit Inc. $INTU

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,787 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $8,988,000. Intuit accounts for about 0.5% of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

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Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CrossGen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Vasant M. Prabhu bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $309.71 per share, with a total value of $154,855.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at $541,992.50. This trade represents a 40.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.32, for a total value of $74,498.88. Following the sale, the director owned 11,758 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,358.56. The trade was a 2.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,239 shares of company stock worth $348,354. 2.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU stock opened at $284.47 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $297.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $396.75. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.84 and a 12-month high of $813.70. The firm has a market cap of $77.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The firm's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.65 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Intuit's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Key Headlines Impacting Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intuit launched a new QuickBooks-linked small business credit card with Mastercard, adding a spend-management and rewards product that could deepen the company’s ecosystem and support growth in its small-business segment. Article link

Intuit launched a new QuickBooks-linked small business credit card with Mastercard, adding a spend-management and rewards product that could deepen the company’s ecosystem and support growth in its small-business segment. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles reiterated Intuit’s longer-term growth appeal and highlighted its enterprise and QuickBooks platform strengths, but these were largely commentary pieces rather than fresh catalysts.

Several articles reiterated Intuit’s longer-term growth appeal and highlighted its enterprise and QuickBooks platform strengths, but these were largely commentary pieces rather than fresh catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms announced or repeated reminders about a securities-fraud class action against Intuit, alleging misstatements or omissions about TurboTax’s competitive position, pricing pressure, and the strength of the tax business. These legal headlines can weigh on investor sentiment and raise uncertainty around the stock. Article link

Multiple law firms announced or repeated reminders about a securities-fraud class action against Intuit, alleging misstatements or omissions about TurboTax’s competitive position, pricing pressure, and the strength of the tax business. These legal headlines can weigh on investor sentiment and raise uncertainty around the stock. Negative Sentiment: Separately, Morgan Stanley’s cautious coverage and lowered expectations added to the pressure on Intuit and other software names, reinforcing concerns about near-term sentiment. Article link

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research reduced their target price on Intuit from $575.00 to $465.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $450.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $468.84.

View Our Latest Report on INTU

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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