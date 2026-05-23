Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Buys Shares of 38,067 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,067 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,618,000. Royal Caribbean Cruises accounts for approximately 0.5% of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,306,784 shares of the company's stock valued at $366,925,000 after purchasing an additional 750,723 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 163.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,101,544 shares of the company's stock valued at $356,515,000 after purchasing an additional 683,896 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 560.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 676,645 shares of the company's stock valued at $218,949,000 after purchasing an additional 574,256 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 260.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 661,025 shares of the company's stock valued at $213,895,000 after purchasing an additional 477,883 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,066,167 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,728,810,000 after purchasing an additional 461,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company's stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of RCL stock opened at $257.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $269.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.69. The company has a market cap of $69.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.77. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $232.10 and a 12 month high of $366.50.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 24.36%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.100-17.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 17.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Caribbean Cruises's dividend payout ratio is 36.61%.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 356,026 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.39, for a total value of $113,355,118.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,681,386 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,311,186,488.54. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,135,858 shares of company stock valued at $358,605,301 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.44% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on RCL. Mizuho set a $380.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $350.00 to $337.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $296.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $318.00 to $297.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $345.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RCL

Key Royal Caribbean Cruises News

Here are the key news stories impacting Royal Caribbean Cruises this week:

Positive Sentiment: Royal Caribbean reported a strong Q1 2026 with $4.50 billion in revenue, 11% year-over-year growth, and GAAP EPS of $3.48, topping guidance. The company also said demand remains resilient and that WAVE season bookings hit a record, which supports the bullish case for future cruise pricing and occupancy. Article

Royal Caribbean reported a strong Q1 2026 with $4.50 billion in revenue, 11% year-over-year growth, and GAAP EPS of $3.48, topping guidance. The company also said demand remains resilient and that WAVE season bookings hit a record, which supports the bullish case for future cruise pricing and occupancy. Neutral Sentiment: The company reiterated roughly 10% revenue growth and higher net yields, but also pointed to geopolitical and environmental headwinds, suggesting execution remains solid while risks stay elevated. Article

The company reiterated roughly 10% revenue growth and higher net yields, but also pointed to geopolitical and environmental headwinds, suggesting execution remains solid while risks stay elevated. Negative Sentiment: Truist Financial lowered its price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) from $318 to $297 and kept a hold rating, signaling less upside than before despite still being above the current share price. Article

Truist Financial lowered its price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) from $318 to $297 and kept a hold rating, signaling less upside than before despite still being above the current share price. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research downgraded RCL from hold to strong sell, and separately cut estimates for Q3 2026, Q4 2026, FY2026, and Q1 2027 earnings, adding to near-term pressure on the stock. Article

Zacks Research downgraded RCL from hold to strong sell, and separately cut estimates for Q3 2026, Q4 2026, FY2026, and Q1 2027 earnings, adding to near-term pressure on the stock. Negative Sentiment: News that Mexico rejected Royal Caribbean’s Perfect Day water park project adds another regulatory setback, which could weigh on expansion plans and investor confidence. Article

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean's ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

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