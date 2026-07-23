Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Grows Stock Position in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP increased its stake in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Free Report) by 98.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,654 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 15,688 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP's holdings in ARM were worth $4,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syntax Research Inc. bought a new position in ARM during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARM during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARM during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new position in ARM during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Spencer Collins sold 51,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.73, for a total value of $11,001,702.53. Following the transaction, the insider owned 51,125 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,824,696.25. This represents a 50.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Laura Kathleen Bartels sold 11,306 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.70, for a total value of $4,439,866.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,135 shares in the company, valued at $4,765,414.50. The trade was a 48.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 216,049 shares of company stock valued at $52,101,605 over the last 90 days.

More ARM News

Here are the key news stories impacting ARM this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARM shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ARM from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ARM from $300.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of ARM in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on ARM from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $297.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on ARM

ARM Price Performance

ARM stock opened at $283.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $302.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 337.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 3.76. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $100.02 and a 1 year high of $452.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $328.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.83.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. ARM had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About ARM

Arm Limited NASDAQ: ARM is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm's product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

Further Reading

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