Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Invests $4.80 Million in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,801,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $1,335,918,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,795,065 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $5,643,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516,968 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,185,972 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $1,256,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,450 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,845,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $677,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 44.6% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 4,109,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $924,380,000 after buying an additional 1,266,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Arete Research upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded T-Mobile US from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $254.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on T-Mobile US

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andre Almeida acquired 5,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $196.18 per share, for a total transaction of $999,929.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 44,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,798,673. This represents a 12.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $979,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 181,930 shares in the company, valued at $35,623,713.30. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $190.94 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.66 and a 1 year high of $261.56. The stock has a market cap of $206.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.99 and a 200 day moving average of $195.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $23.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. T-Mobile US's payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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