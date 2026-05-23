Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Lowers Stake in General Motors Company $GM

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP lowered its stake in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 80.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,866 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after selling 626,369 shares during the period. General Motors accounts for about 0.6% of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP's holdings in General Motors were worth $12,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get General Motors alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 456.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,717 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 31,755 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 61.4% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,548 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 7,058 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 4.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,524 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 45.7% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 25,366 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 7,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 69.4% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 66,547 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 27,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company's stock.

General Motors Price Performance

NYSE GM opened at $78.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $76.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.60. General Motors Company has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $87.62. The company has a market cap of $71.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.29.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $1.09. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 1.38%.The firm had revenue of $43.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. The firm's revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. General Motors's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

Trending Headlines about General Motors

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on General Motors from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen upped their price target on General Motors from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, DZ Bank raised General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $94.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GM

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider General Motors, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and General Motors wasn't on the list.

While General Motors currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here