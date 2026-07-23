Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Lowers Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 84.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,011 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 65,664 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP's holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parvin Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 110.0% in the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cache Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $331.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $330.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.10 and a 12-month high of $426.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The firm had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.56 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $2.33 per share. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings raised Home Depot from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $361.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $310.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $371.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HD

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Further Reading

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