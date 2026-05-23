Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Makes New Investment in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 577,977 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,675,000. NU comprises about 0.5% of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP's portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NU. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NU in the 3rd quarter worth about $406,757,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 39,370,791 shares of the company's stock worth $659,067,000 after buying an additional 17,809,644 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 29,141,505 shares of the company's stock worth $466,555,000 after buying an additional 14,449,834 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 276.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,416,144 shares of the company's stock worth $294,842,000 after buying an additional 13,529,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 182.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 19,449,424 shares of the company's stock worth $311,385,000 after buying an additional 12,574,893 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NU alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 21,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $257,040.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 162,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,716. This represents a 11.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Cristina Helena Zing Junqueira sold 300,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $4,443,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,312,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,245,725.78. This represents a 11.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NU. Itau BBA Securities reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of NU in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of NU from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of NU in a report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NU from $18.10 to $16.90 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of NU from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NU currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $18.39.

View Our Latest Research Report on NU

NU Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of NU opened at $12.74 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.77. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $18.98. The stock has a market cap of $61.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

NU (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). NU had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NU Company Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd NYSE: NU, commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NU, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NU wasn't on the list.

While NU currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here