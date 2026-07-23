Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Purchases 8,934 Shares of Crocs, Inc. $CROX

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP increased its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX - Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,258 shares of the textile maker's stock after buying an additional 8,934 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP owned 0.15% of Crocs worth $6,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 60.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Crocs by 597.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 774 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company's stock.

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Crocs Price Performance

Crocs stock opened at $136.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.69, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.55. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.21 and a 52-week high of $140.42. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $121.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.21. Crocs had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 48.29%. The company had revenue of $921.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. Crocs's revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Crocs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.200-13.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 32,688 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total value of $3,860,125.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 743,293 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $87,775,470.37. The trade was a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CROX shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Crocs from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Crocs in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crocs currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $125.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CROX

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc is a global footwear designer, developer and distributor best known for its lightweight, proprietary Croslite™ foam-clog construction. The company's product portfolio encompasses a range of styles, including clogs, sandals, slides, boots and sneakers, all featuring the slip-resistant, odor-resistant and cushion-providing qualities of the Croslite material. Crocs distributes its products through an omnichannel network that includes e-commerce platforms, company-owned retail stores, authorized dealers and wholesale partners.

Founded in 2002 by Scott Seamans, Lyndon “Duke” Hanson and George Boedecker Jr., Crocs launched its first clog on the island of Vail, Colorado.

Further Reading

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