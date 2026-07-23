Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Takes Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,336 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,491,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2,740.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company's stock.

Get ADP alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $244.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $311.00 to $274.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $256.00.

Get Our Latest Report on ADP

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 1.3%

ADP opened at $243.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.16 and a 52 week high of $315.98. The stock has a market cap of $97.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $230.21 and a 200-day moving average of $224.41.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 68.82% and a net margin of 20.12%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.010-11.110 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Automatic Data Processing

Here are the key news stories impacting Automatic Data Processing this week:

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP's product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Automatic Data Processing, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Automatic Data Processing wasn't on the list.

While Automatic Data Processing currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here