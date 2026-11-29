Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its position in shares of MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI - Free Report) by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,628,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after purchasing an additional 807,677 shares during the quarter. MKS makes up about 7.0% of Aspex Management HK Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Aspex Management HK Ltd owned approximately 3.89% of MKS worth $697,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MKS by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in MKS by 4.8% during the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Keating Financial Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in MKS in the second quarter worth $25,000. North Dakota State Investment Board boosted its position in MKS by 2.9% in the third quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board now owns 2,054 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in MKS by 2.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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MKS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $187.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.21. MKS Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.90 and a 1-year high of $447.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.14.

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.55. MKS had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MKS Inc. will post 14.72 earnings per share for the current year.

MKS declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MKS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. MKS's payout ratio is currently 11.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MKS

In other MKS news, CEO John Lee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.29, for a total transaction of $2,202,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 124,776 shares in the company, valued at $27,486,905.04. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Renee Donlan sold 2,000 shares of MKS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.02, for a total transaction of $438,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,472 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,636,517.44. The trade was a 21.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 12,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,716,228 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MKSI shares. Wall Street Zen raised MKS from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of MKS from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of MKS from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of MKS from $285.00 to $195.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of MKS from $430.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MKS presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $366.77.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MKS

MKS Profile

MKS Inc. develops technologies used to measure, control, power and monitor manufacturing processes. Its products include instruments and subsystems for pressure and vacuum control, gas and vapor delivery, process analysis, power, lasers, photonics, optics, motion control and robotics. The company serves customers in semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, advanced materials and other specialty industrial markets. Its technologies support processes such as thin-film deposition, etching, chemical processing and precision manufacturing.

See Also

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