MKS Inc. $MKSI Shares Sold by SummitTX Capital L.P.

SummitTX Capital L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI - Free Report) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 44,841 shares during the quarter. MKS makes up 1.2% of SummitTX Capital L.P.'s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. SummitTX Capital L.P. owned about 0.24% of MKS worth $36,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MKS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,453,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of MKS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,880,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in MKS by 159.7% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 839,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $134,196,000 after acquiring an additional 516,409 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in MKS by 9,165.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 446,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $55,232,000 after acquiring an additional 441,432 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MKS by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 878,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $87,249,000 after acquiring an additional 340,645 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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MKS Price Performance

MKSI stock opened at $329.18 on Monday. MKS Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.49 and a 1 year high of $447.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 68.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.14.

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.30. MKS had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 8.06%.The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. MKS has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.600-3.200 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MKS Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKS Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. MKS's dividend payout ratio is currently 20.92%.

Insider Activity

In other MKS news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 2,434 shares of MKS stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.23, for a total transaction of $767,269.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2 shares of the company's stock, valued at $630.46. The trade was a 99.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Joseph B. Donahue sold 2,100 shares of MKS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $688,695.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,033 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,322.35. This trade represents a 17.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 53,949 shares of company stock valued at $17,446,108 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MKSI. Wall Street Zen cut shares of MKS from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of MKS from $400.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "sell" rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of MKS in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MKS from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on MKS from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MKS currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $385.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on MKSI

MKS Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc NASDAQ: MKSI designs, manufactures and markets technology solutions that enable advanced processes in a variety of high‐technology and industrial markets. The company's core offerings include vacuum and gas delivery systems, pressure and flow measurement instruments, optical metrology tools, photonics subsystems and critical components for manufacturing processes. These products support the precise control and monitoring needs of semiconductor, industrial manufacturing, life and health sciences, and research applications.

The company's product portfolio features mass flow controllers, pressure transducers, vacuum gauges, gas purity monitors, laser-based metrology systems and photonic devices such as lasers and detectors.

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