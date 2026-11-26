Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI - Free Report) by 1,792.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after acquiring an additional 201,881 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.32% of MKS worth $56,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in shares of MKS by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 10,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS in the 3rd quarter worth $5,197,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of MKS by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 31,349 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $8,319,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of MKS in the third quarter worth $16,479,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of MKS by 75.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MKS news, CEO John Lee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.29, for a total transaction of $2,202,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 124,776 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,486,905.04. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Renee Donlan sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.02, for a total value of $438,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,472 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,636,517.44. This represents a 21.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 12,300 shares of company stock worth $2,716,228 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MKS Trading Down 3.9%

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $183.82 on Thursday. MKS Inc. has a one year low of $146.90 and a one year high of $447.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. MKS had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 12.64%. MKS's quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MKS Inc. will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

MKS declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

MKS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. MKS's dividend payout ratio is presently 11.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on MKS from $390.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MKS from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of MKS from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of MKS from $285.00 to $195.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $360.00 price objective on shares of MKS in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $366.77.

View Our Latest Research Report on MKSI

MKS Profile

MKS Inc. develops technologies used to manufacture semiconductor devices and other advanced products. Its offerings include instruments, components, subsystems and systems that measure and control pressure, gas flow, gas composition, power and other process conditions. The company also provides laser and photonics technologies, motion-control solutions, and specialty chemicals and plating equipment. These products support semiconductor fabrication and packaging, electronics manufacturing, life sciences and a range of industrial applications.

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