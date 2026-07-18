Modera Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Modera Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,807 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 5,151 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 1.0% of Modera Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Modera Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $85,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 556,577 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $188,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. PeakShares LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $211,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 12,259 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,143,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $13,966,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,495,165 shares in the company, valued at $174,237,371.95. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lipen Yuan purchased 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.19 per share, with a total value of $79,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president owned 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $395,950. This represents a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,857 shares of company stock valued at $512,334. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSM. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $490.00.

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Key Headlines Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: TSMC delivered record Q2 profit and beat expectations, supported by strong demand for advanced AI chips and leading-edge nodes. Reuters article

TSMC delivered record Q2 profit and beat expectations, supported by strong demand for advanced AI chips and leading-edge nodes. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its 2026 revenue growth outlook to above 40% and signaled continued AI-driven expansion, reinforcing the long-term growth story. MarketBeat article

The company raised its 2026 revenue growth outlook to above 40% and signaled continued AI-driven expansion, reinforcing the long-term growth story. Neutral Sentiment: TSMC also announced an extra $100 billion investment in Arizona, expanding its U.S. manufacturing footprint but raising questions about capital intensity and margin pressure. Yahoo Finance article

TSMC also announced an extra $100 billion investment in Arizona, expanding its U.S. manufacturing footprint but raising questions about capital intensity and margin pressure. Negative Sentiment: The stock is being caught in a broader chip rout, with investors rotating out of semiconductor names amid worries that AI spending enthusiasm is cooling. Yahoo Finance article

The stock is being caught in a broader chip rout, with investors rotating out of semiconductor names amid worries that AI spending enthusiasm is cooling. Negative Sentiment: Analysts and traders are flagging capex concerns, saying the surge in spending could compress free cash flow and keep the stock volatile in the near term. Benzinga article

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $397.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $426.79 and a 200 day moving average of $377.94. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $223.70 and a 52 week high of $479.00. The company has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.89 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 50.31% and a return on equity of 40.88%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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