Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $51.85 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Modera Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,103 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,063 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $51,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $252.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $608.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.24. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $239.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.63. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $162.78 and a 12-month high of $269.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The firm had revenue of $25.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.600-11.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,560,551.20. This represents a 8.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Leerink Partners raised Johnson & Johnson from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $265.30.

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Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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