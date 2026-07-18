Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $60.67 Million Position in Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 256,765 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 19,815 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $60,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe's Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe's Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in Lowe's Companies by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe's Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Lowe's Companies during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Benchmark started coverage on Lowe's Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Evercore decreased their price target on Lowe's Companies from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lowe's Companies from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $303.00 to $281.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe's Companies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $264.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LOW

Lowe's Companies Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of LOW stock opened at $208.57 on Friday. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.40 and a 1 year high of $293.06. The firm's 50 day moving average is $217.04 and its 200-day moving average is $241.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.06. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.51% and a negative return on equity of 67.96%. The business had revenue of $23.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. Lowe's Companies's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe's Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Lowe's Companies's payout ratio is 40.57%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe's Companies

In related news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 9,330 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $2,097,477.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,142 shares in the company, valued at $3,628,883.02. This trade represents a 36.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 2,500 shares of Lowe's Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.83, for a total value of $559,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,220 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,525,842.60. The trade was a 11.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 25,980 shares of company stock worth $5,796,937 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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