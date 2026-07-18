Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 13,657 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,248 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 13,657 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Home Depot were worth $22,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parvin Asset Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 110.0% in the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Advocate Investing Services LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cache Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Home Depot from $422.00 to $421.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Home Depot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $361.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Down 2.5%

NYSE HD opened at $339.22 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $326.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.24. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $289.10 and a one year high of $426.75. The firm has a market cap of $338.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.56 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.19%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Home Depot, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Home Depot wasn't on the list.

While Home Depot currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here