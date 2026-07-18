Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 21,256 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 742,536 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 21,256 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $57,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 33,666 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 16,185 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CSCO. BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings raised Cisco Systems from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $123.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cisco Systems

Key Cisco Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 21,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $2,568,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 637,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at $76,469,312.55. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 7,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $840,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 246,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,937,315.36. This trade represents a 2.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 47,650 shares of company stock worth $5,668,823 over the last 90 days. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 2.1%

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $111.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.40 and a 200 day moving average of $93.33. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.75 and a 52 week high of $130.37.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company's revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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