Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,769 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,662 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 4,769 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Amgen were worth $34,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 10.6% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in Amgen by 29.3% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 25,859 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 54,152 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $15,120,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Amgen News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $389.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a "hold" rating and a $366.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Amgen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Weiss Ratings cut Amgen from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded Amgen from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $356.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Amgen

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $366.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.77 and a fifty-two week high of $391.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $347.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.38.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.38. Amgen had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 137.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.90 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total value of $400,454.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,023.57. The trade was a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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