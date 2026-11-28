Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $13,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,773,869 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $42,142,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,113 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,535,612,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,083,630,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Tesla by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 12,524,752 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $5,267,911,000 after purchasing an additional 591,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Tesla by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,841,129 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $4,139,179,000 after buying an additional 690,152 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $475.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Tesla from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Tesla from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Tesla from a "reduce" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $420.98.

Read Our Latest Report on TSLA

Tesla Trading Up 4.9%

TSLA stock opened at $398.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 438.29, a PEG ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $381.34. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $297.38 and a 52 week high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $28.06 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.13, for a total value of $938,498.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 25,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,353,296.36. The trade was a 9.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Latest Tesla News

Here's some of the latest news about TSLA:

Positive Sentiment: A filing with Germany’s antitrust regulator indicates Tesla is seeking to acquire EMAG, a supplier of precision manufacturing equipment used to make gears and drives for robots. The deal could support Tesla’s effort to scale Optimus production, though its terms and status are not yet clear. Why Tesla shares jumped on Friday

A filing with Germany’s antitrust regulator indicates Tesla is seeking to acquire EMAG, a supplier of precision manufacturing equipment used to make gears and drives for robots. The deal could support Tesla’s effort to scale Optimus production, though its terms and status are not yet clear. Negative Sentiment: Tesla’s roughly 439-times price-to-earnings multiple raises concerns that substantial future growth may already be reflected in the stock. Merger speculation could also disappoint investors if a deal fails to materialize or its terms are unfavorable. Tesla Rallies Amid SpaceX Merger Speculation: Is Its P/E a Warning Sign?

Tesla’s roughly 439-times price-to-earnings multiple raises concerns that substantial future growth may already be reflected in the stock. Merger speculation could also disappoint investors if a deal fails to materialize or its terms are unfavorable. Negative Sentiment: Tesla faces a Dec. 15 EU vote on its assisted-driving system. Approval could expand its European opportunity, but rejection or delays could constrain the rollout; the report also notes safety-related objections. EU may vote on authorising Tesla assisted-driving system

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles and related products. Its vehicle lineup includes the Model S, Model 3, Model X, Model Y and Cybertruck, along with vehicle software, charging services and accessories. The company also develops energy-generation and storage products, including solar offerings, Powerwall home batteries and Megapack utility-scale battery systems. Tesla operates a charging network and provides software and services that support its vehicles and energy products.

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