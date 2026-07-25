Modern Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Modern Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 1,409 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $7,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Trust Co lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 15,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,316,000. PKO BP BANKOWY Universal Pension Society JSC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,306,000. Dara Capital US Inc. purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,926,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 231.7% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 23,192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $920.95 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $103.38 and a one year high of $1,255.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $966.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $622.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.42.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $21.39 by $3.72. The firm had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The business's revenue was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.93 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $550.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $1,268.93.

View Our Latest Report on MU

Micron Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total transaction of $21,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 424,503 shares in the company, valued at $227,643,978.78. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,488,907.17. This trade represents a 10.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,300 shares of company stock valued at $152,667,204. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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