Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA - Free Report) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,391,060 shares of the company's stock after selling 598,326 shares during the quarter. Moderna accounts for approximately 0.4% of Bamco Inc. NY's holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.34% of Moderna worth $267,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 158.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Moderna during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Allied Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Moderna by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 172 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Next Level Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company's stock.

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Moderna Price Performance

Moderna stock opened at $226.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.96 and a beta of 1.16. The company's 50 day moving average price is $213.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.97. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.92 and a 52 week high of $280.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.48. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 25.79% and a negative net margin of 110.46%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $890.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. Moderna's quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moderna news, CFO Jamey Mock sold 34,836 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.49, for a total value of $4,685,093.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 59,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,985,343.75. This trade represents a 36.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Shannon Klinger sold 3,471 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total transaction of $485,766.45. Following the sale, the insider owned 74,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,374,353.55. This trade represents a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 275,626 shares of company stock valued at $50,776,076 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Loop Capital set a $135.00 target price on Moderna in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $305.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, November 9th. CLSA raised Moderna to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Moderna from $45.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $120.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRNA

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on developing medicines and vaccines based on messenger RNA (mRNA). Its technology is designed to instruct cells to produce proteins that can help prevent or treat disease. The company's commercial products include vaccines for COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Moderna also develops investigational mRNA products in areas such as infectious diseases, oncology, and rare diseases. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Moderna serves markets in the United States and internationally.

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