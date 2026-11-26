Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA - Free Report) by 470.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,274 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 127,243 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC's holdings in Moderna were worth $29,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRNA. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 37.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 28,774 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 7,836 shares in the last quarter. Medallion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Moderna by 57.8% during the third quarter. Medallion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 204.2% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,154 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 8,159 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,171 shares of the company's stock worth $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 36.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,860 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital set a $135.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Argus upgraded Moderna from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. Brookline Capital Markets reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $120.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRNA

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 34,836 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.49, for a total value of $4,685,093.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 59,375 shares in the company, valued at $7,985,343.75. The trade was a 36.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 40,294 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.13, for a total value of $5,807,574.22. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 1,525,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,921,913.54. The trade was a 2.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 275,626 shares of company stock worth $50,776,076 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $220.84 on Thursday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.92 and a 12 month high of $280.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company's fifty day moving average price is $212.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.04. The stock has a market cap of $89.36 billion, a PE ratio of -31.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $1.48. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.25 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 110.46% and a negative return on equity of 25.79%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on developing medicines and vaccines based on messenger RNA (mRNA). Its technology is designed to instruct cells to produce proteins that can help prevent or treat disease. The company's commercial products include vaccines for COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Moderna also develops investigational mRNA products in areas such as infectious diseases, oncology, and rare diseases. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Moderna serves markets in the United States and internationally.

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