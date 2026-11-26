Theleme Partners LLP cut its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA - Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,657,441 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,400,130 shares during the period. Moderna accounts for about 39.0% of Theleme Partners LLP's holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Theleme Partners LLP owned 1.65% of Moderna worth $1,282,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,142,877,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Moderna by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,461,574 shares of the company's stock worth $172,384,000 after buying an additional 103,977 shares in the last quarter. Merck & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth $161,642,545. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 19.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,132,167 shares of the company's stock worth $108,228,000 after buying an additional 343,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter valued at $139,317,000. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jamey Mock sold 34,836 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.49, for a total transaction of $4,685,093.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 59,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,985,343.75. This trade represents a 36.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Shannon Klinger sold 3,471 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total value of $485,766.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 74,129 shares in the company, valued at $10,374,353.55. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders have sold 275,626 shares of company stock worth $50,776,076. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company's stock.

Moderna Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $220.84 on Thursday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.92 and a 1 year high of $280.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.10 and a beta of 1.16. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $212.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $1.48. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.25 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 25.79% and a negative net margin of 110.46%. Moderna's revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.23 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRNA. Singular Research upgraded Moderna to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a "sell" rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $305.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Moderna from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $120.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Moderna

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on developing medicines and vaccines based on messenger RNA (mRNA). Its technology is designed to instruct cells to produce proteins that can help prevent or treat disease. The company's commercial products include vaccines for COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Moderna also develops investigational mRNA products in areas such as infectious diseases, oncology, and rare diseases. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Moderna serves markets in the United States and internationally.

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